At Baniya Babu, we believe in providing our customers with the highest quality products while maintaining a commitment to sustainability and ethical business practises. We work with suppliers who share our values and strive to reduce our environmental impact at every step of the supply chain.
At Baniya Babu, we believe in providing our customers with the highest quality products while maintaining a commitment to sustainability and ethical business practises. We work with suppliers who share our values and strive to reduce our environmental impact at every step of the supply chain.
At Baniya Babu, we believe in providing our customers with the highest quality products while maintaining a commitment to sustainability and ethical business practises. We work with suppliers who share our values and strive to reduce our environmental impact at every step of the supply chain.
Add a description about this category
Add a description about this item
Add a description about this item
Add a description about this item
Add a description about this category
Add a description about this item
Add a description about this item
Add a description about this item
Add a footnote if this applies to your business
We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours.
Purani Godown, Chawal Patti, Gaya Bihar - 823001
Open today
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Get 10% off your first purchase when you sign up for our newsletter!
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.